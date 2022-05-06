Indus Towers Q4 PAT surges 34% YoY to Rs 1,829 cr

-
-
Indus Towers' net profit jumped 34.1% to Rs 1,828.50 crore on 9.6% increase in net sales to Rs 7,116.30 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Consolidated profit before tax surged 35.4% to Rs 2,431.40 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 1,795.70 crore posted in Q4 FY21. Meanwhile, consolidated EBITDA was at Rs 4,070 crore, up 19% YoY with an operating margin of 57.2%.
The total tower base grew 3.47% to 1,85,447 as on 31 March 2022 as compared to 1,79,225 as on 31 March 2021. The closing sharing factor was at 1.81 during the quarter as against 1.80 during the corresponding quarter, last year.
The operating free cash flow stood at Rs 2,734 crore up 83% YoY in quarter ended March 2022. The return on equity (pre-tax) increased to 44.3% in Q4 FY22 as against 39.6% in Q4 FY21 on YoY basis [return on equity (post tax) increased to 33.5% as against 29.6% Yo-Y basis. The return on capital employed increased to 25.7% in Q4 FY22 as against 22.1%, during the period under review.
Bimal Dayal, the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Indus Towers (formerly Bharti Infratel), said, Looking back on FY22, team Indus did a commendable job by culminating a merger of such scale while fighting the pandemic and natural disasters. Despite all the challenges, Indus Towers delivered a robust financial performance and a sustained operational performance. The recent progressive steps taken by the government and its thrust on 5G technology will accelerate the industry. Indus Towers remains fully committed to support its customers in enabling 5G connectivity across India.
On full year basis, the company reported a 68.6% increase in net profit to Rs 6,373.10 crore on a 98.6% rise in net sales to Rs 27,717.20 crore in FY22 over FY21.
Meanwhile, the board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. The record date for the said dividend is fixed on Tuesday, 17 May 2022.
Shares Indus Towers fell 1.46% to Rs 199.20 on BSE.
