Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 2.9 points or 0.17% at 1684.76 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.08%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.81%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.27%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.08%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, OnMobile Global Ltd (down 2.7%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 2.59%), and GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.11%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 692.14 or 1.24% at 55010.09.

The Nifty 50 index was down 214.75 points or 1.29% at 16467.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 456.61 points or 1.65% at 27217.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 126.5 points or 1.51% at 8233.81.

On BSE,530 shares were trading in green, 2328 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

