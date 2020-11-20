Vodafone Idea gains on completion of Indus Tower-Bharti lnfratel merger

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Infratel gains on decision to proceed with Indus Towers merger
Bharti Infratel update on scheme of amalgamation and arrangement
Bharti Airtel announces completion of merger of Indus Tower and Bharti Infratel
Board of Bharti Infratel appoints Bimal Dayal as MD
Vodafone Idea update on Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers Merger
-
Vodafone Idea rose 3.13% to Rs 9.56 after the company received Rs 3,760.10 crore cash for its 11.15% stake sale in Indus Towers, whose merger with Bharti Infratel has been completed.Vodafone Idea has made a prepayment of Rs 2400 crore to the merged tower entity from the cash consideration received from Infratel.
The deal was first announced in April 2018 to create the world's largest mobile tower operator outside China. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had cleared Bharti Infratel's merger deal with Indus in February this year. The new merged entity would become the world's largest telecom tower company with more than 1.63 lakh towers.
Separately, Bharti Airtel announced that the merger of Indus Towers and Bharti lnfratel (together the combined entity) has been completed. "The combined entity, to be renamed as Indus Towers, is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE, it said in a regulatory filing.
The telecom major further said that upon implementation of the scheme, the aggregate shareholding of Bharti Airtel in the combined entity shall reduce from 53.51% to 36.73%.
In a regulatory filing made after closing hours on Thursday, Bharti Infratel said that its board had allotted 757,821,804 equity shares to the Vodafone group and 87,506,900 equity shares to PS Asia Holding Investments (Mauritius) (Providence) (together 'eligible shareholders' of Indus as on the record date) aggregating to 28.12% and 3.25%, respectively, in the post-issue share capital of the company.
Consequently, the Vodafone group will hold 28.12% stake while the Airtel Group will hold 36.73% stake in the combined entity.
Shares of Bharti Infratel jumped 9.70% to Rs 203.60 while Bharti Airtel gained 0.20% to Rs 469.55 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU