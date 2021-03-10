Indus Towers Ltd Falls 0.81%

Indus Towers Ltd has added 4.21% over last one month compared to 8.44% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 0.05% drop in the SENSEX

Indus Towers Ltd lost 0.81% today to trade at Rs 250. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 0.44% to quote at 1329. The index is down 8.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tejas Networks Ltd decreased 0.54% and Bharti Airtel Ltd lost 0.54% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 18.03 % over last one year compared to the 44.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indus Towers Ltd has added 4.21% over last one month compared to 8.44% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 0.05% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3045 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.84 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 282 on 25 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 121.25 on 19 Mar 2020.

