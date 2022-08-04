IndusInd Bank collaborates with M2P Fintech

To expand its digital suite of products

IndusInd Bank has collaborated with M2P Fintech, global leader in embedded API infrastructure to roll out path breaking customer value propositions across payments and lending solutions. Last year, the Bank announced its plans to launch a unique, personalized experience led customer value proposition as part of 'IndusInd Bank - Digital 2.0' strategy. The Bank is continuing its focus on building digital first and digital only business models further expanding its digital suite of products.

The Bank will leverage M2P's cutting-edge technology backed by analytics to deliver hyper personalised offering across payments and lending, making these solutions a first of their kind in India.

The Bank will draw from M2P's experience in enabling hundreds of fintech across Asia to deliver embedded customer journeys. M2P's fully equipped API infrastructure enables the Bank to develop innovative products / experiences on top of Bank's core banking system (CBS). This partnership will bring together the flexibility of an agile technology stack with the robustness and governance of the Bank's CBS. With M2P's reach and platform execution, the network effects accruing on the platform are immense, thereby bringing unique capabilities that can be leveraged to deliver experiences co-created with the participating partners.

