IndusInd Bank collaborates with M2P Fintech

To expand its digital suite of productsIndusInd Bank has collaborated with M2P Fintech, global leader in embedded API infrastructure to roll out path breaking customer value propositions across payments and lending solutions. Last year, the Bank announced its plans to launch a unique, personalized experience led customer value proposition as part of 'IndusInd Bank - Digital 2.0' strategy. The Bank is continuing its focus on building digital first and digital only business models further expanding its digital suite of products.
The Bank will leverage M2P's cutting-edge technology backed by analytics to deliver hyper personalised offering across payments and lending, making these solutions a first of their kind in India.
The Bank will draw from M2P's experience in enabling hundreds of fintech across Asia to deliver embedded customer journeys. M2P's fully equipped API infrastructure enables the Bank to develop innovative products / experiences on top of Bank's core banking system (CBS). This partnership will bring together the flexibility of an agile technology stack with the robustness and governance of the Bank's CBS. With M2P's reach and platform execution, the network effects accruing on the platform are immense, thereby bringing unique capabilities that can be leveraged to deliver experiences co-created with the participating partners.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU