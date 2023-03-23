IndusInd Bank commences operations of direct tax collection for CBDT

IndusInd Bank today announced that it is now integrated with the Income Tax Department's recently launched tax payment platform TIN2.0.

The Bank was appointed as an Agency Bank by the Reserve Bank of India and under this licence, IndusInd Bank customers can now pay their Direct Taxes in a fast, seamless and convenient manner through the Bank's Retail or Corporate Net Banking platform or at any IndusInd Bank branch using Cash, Cheque or Demand Draft.

