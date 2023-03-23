IndusInd Bank commences operations of direct tax collection for CBDT

-
ALSO READ
IndusInd Bank gets RBI nod for reappointing Sumant Kathpalia as MD & CEO
IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 0.8%, gains for five straight sessions
IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 1.11%, gains for fifth straight session
IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 2.2%
IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 1.1%, rises for third straight session
-
The Bank was appointed as an Agency Bank by the Reserve Bank of India and under this licence, IndusInd Bank customers can now pay their Direct Taxes in a fast, seamless and convenient manner through the Bank's Retail or Corporate Net Banking platform or at any IndusInd Bank branch using Cash, Cheque or Demand Draft.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU