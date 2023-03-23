Samvardhana Motherson International announces cessation of its Chinese subsidiary

Samvardhana Motherson International (formerly Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (the Company) has received intimation that its indirect subsidiary, namely, Shenyang SMP Automotive Component Co located at China has been deregistered effective from 20 March 2023.

Pursuant to above, Shenyang SMP Automotive Component Co, China, a subsidiary of the Company, has ceased to be in existence.

