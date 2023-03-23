JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Global Surfaces, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Aeronautics, H.G. Infra in focus
Business Standard

Kalpataru Power Transmission wins new orders worth Rs 2477 cr

Capital Market 

Kalpataru Power Transmission has secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,477 crore.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows: h Orders in the T&D business of Rs 1,181 crores in India and overseas markets h EPC projects in the Water business of Rs 1,296 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 08:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU