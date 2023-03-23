Kalpataru Power Transmission wins new orders worth Rs 2477 cr

-
Kalpataru Power Transmission has secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,477 crore.
The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows: h Orders in the T&D business of Rs 1,181 crores in India and overseas markets h EPC projects in the Water business of Rs 1,296 crore.
