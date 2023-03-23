Board of Chalet Hotels approves acquisition of The Dukes Retreat

-
ALSO READ
Chalet Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.73 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Chalet Hotels receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA
Chalet Hotels jumps after foreign broker initiates 'buy' call
Chalet Hotels in vogue after turnaround Q3 numbers
Chalet Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 102.34 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
At meeting held on 22 March 2023The Board of Chalet Hotels at its meeting held on 22 March 2023 has approved the execution of share purchase agreements for acquisition of:
- 100% of the equity shares of Sonmil Industries, and
- 82.28% of the equity shares of The Dukes Retreat (17.72% of the equity shares of The Dukes Retreat will continue to be held by Sonmil Industries which is also being acquired).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU