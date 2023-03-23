Board of Chalet Hotels approves acquisition of The Dukes Retreat

At meeting held on 22 March 2023

The Board of Chalet Hotels at its meeting held on 22 March 2023 has approved the execution of share purchase agreements for acquisition of:

- 100% of the equity shares of Sonmil Industries, and

- 82.28% of the equity shares of The Dukes Retreat (17.72% of the equity shares of The Dukes Retreat will continue to be held by Sonmil Industries which is also being acquired).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)