Infosys jumps over 5% in six days

Infosys rose 1.54% to Rs 1895, extending gains for the sixth day in a row.

The stock has added 5.34% in six consecutive sessions.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has risen 52.77% while the benchmark Sensex has added 22.26% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 73.06. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 1842.14, 1803.84 and 1763.95, respectively.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. On a consolidated basis, Infosys' net profit rose 4.4% to Rs 5,421 crore on 6.1% increase in revenues to Rs 29,602 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 FY22.

The company will announce its Q3 FY22 results on 12 January 2022.

