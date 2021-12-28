Shiva Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Alphageo (India) Ltd, Uniphos Enterprises Ltd, Swelect Energy Systems Ltd and HB Stockholdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 December 2021.

Shiva Mills Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 132.6 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 32493 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2813 shares in the past one month.

Alphageo (India) Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 389.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11908 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2802 shares in the past one month.

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 142.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39825 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2339 shares in the past one month.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd added 19.98% to Rs 283.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35341 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2251 shares in the past one month.

HB Stockholdings Ltd exploded 19.92% to Rs 45.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14331 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3329 shares in the past one month.

