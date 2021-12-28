Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, Centrum Capital Ltd, OnMobile Global Ltd and NIIT Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 December 2021.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 42.35 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd soared 9.87% to Rs 38.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Centrum Capital Ltd spiked 9.71% to Rs 33.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

OnMobile Global Ltd gained 9.01% to Rs 103.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52278 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44069 shares in the past one month.

NIIT Ltd jumped 8.22% to Rs 458.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80629 shares in the past one month.

