Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd soars 2.92%, rises for fifth straight session

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 2067.75, up 2.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.18% in last one year as compared to a 6.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.39% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2067.75, up 2.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 10813.45. The Sensex is at 36658.86, down 0.04%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has risen around 9.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15784.95, down 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.09 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)