IndusInd Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1148.9, down 0.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.2% in last one year as compared to a 4.53% rally in NIFTY and a 11.32% spurt in the index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1148.9, down 0.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 18088.25. The Sensex is at 61555.43, up 0.46%.IndusInd Bank Ltd has eased around 6.62% in last one month.Meanwhile, index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41731.05, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1150.65, down 0.19% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd jumped 20.2% in last one year as compared to a 4.53% rally in NIFTY and a 11.32% spurt in the index.

The PE of the stock is 13.29 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

