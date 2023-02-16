Tech Mahindra Ltd soars 5.52%, rises for third straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1130.5, up 5.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.9% in last one year as compared to a 4.34% jump in NIFTY and a 9.13% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1130.5, up 5.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 18056.45. The Sensex is at 61418.19, up 0.23%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has gained around 8.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30934.35, up 1.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 105.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1134.4, up 5.87% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is down 21.9% in last one year as compared to a 4.34% jump in NIFTY and a 9.13% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 25.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

