IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 1.1%, rises for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1191.7, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 18699.55. The Sensex is at 62872.28, up 0.01%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has risen around 4.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43103.75, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

