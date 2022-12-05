Bank of India soars 1.48%, rises for third straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 85.8, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.63% in last one year as compared to a 10.57% gain in NIFTY and a 59.05% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 85.8, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 18699.55. The Sensex is at 62872.28, up 0.01%. Bank of India has added around 21.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 11.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4102.6, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 116.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 213.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

