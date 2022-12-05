Tata Steel Ltd spurts 2.72%, gains for five straight sessions

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 115.05, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.76% in last one year as compared to a 10.55% jump in NIFTY and a 27.05% jump in the Nifty Media.

Tata Steel Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 115.05, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0% on the day, quoting at 18696.95. The Sensex is at 62836.74, down 0.05%. Tata Steel Ltd has gained around 7.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6694.5, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 556.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 457.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 115.9, up 2.89% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 3.76% in last one year as compared to a 10.55% jump in NIFTY and a 27.05% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 5.58 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

