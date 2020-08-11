IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 0.87%, gains for five straight sessions

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 513.8, up 0.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 62.59% in last one year as compared to a 3.75% gain in NIFTY and a 20.26% gain in the Nifty Bank.

IndusInd Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 513.8, up 0.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 11335.15. The Sensex is at 38431.77, up 0.65%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has dropped around 4.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21900.25, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 176.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 515.15, up 0.6% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is down 62.59% in last one year as compared to a 3.75% gain in NIFTY and a 20.26% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.25 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)