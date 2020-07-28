IndusInd Bank Ltd Surges 2.46%

IndusInd Bank Ltd has added 5.38% over last one month compared to 2.24% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 8.52% rise in the SENSEX

IndusInd Bank Ltd gained 2.46% today to trade at Rs 518.85. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is up 1% to quote at 25013.12. The index is up 2.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bandhan Bank Ltd increased 2.12% and Axis Bank Ltd added 1.47% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went down 24.66 % over last one year compared to the 1.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

IndusInd Bank Ltd has added 5.38% over last one month compared to 2.24% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 8.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.47 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1596.35 on 02 Dec 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 235.6 on 24 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)