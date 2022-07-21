Intellect Design Arena launches Magic Invoice

-
ALSO READ
RBI selects Intellect Design Arena for Cloud Native Intellect Quantum Core Banking solution
iGTB launches cloud-native Virtual Accounts Management 2022
Intellect wins prestigious deal from Reserve Bank of India
Intellect Design Arena bucks trend after collaboration with Microsoft
Intellect Design Arena hits all time high; jumps 41% in one month
-
The world's first NO TOUCH invoice processing solution powered by AI, NLP & MLIntellect Design Arena announced the launch of Magic Invoice, the world's first NO TOUCH invoice processing solution today. The solution is powered by AI, NLP & ML. Magic Invoice is contextual and continuously learns, adapts and integrates well with existing technology ecosystems to automate end-to-end or Email2ERP invoice processing with complete ease.
To ensure complete ease, Magic Invoice helps to streamline and automate the invoice processing journey. The NO TOUCH process starts with Invoices being ingested directly from emails and accurate data capture powers the straight-through invoice processing. The verification and approval process ensures that the invoice data matches with business data points and automatically routes to the right people at different AP - Account Payable stages, scaling up the system with extreme accuracy and speed.
Businesses across the globe want to create their own invoice formats and be unique in a way that gives rise to variation and complexity. Magic Invoice's proprietary CDR Graph Technology enables businesses to reach across the globe in different layouts and languages without delay. Design Thinking principles are used to understand the patterns of an invoice. Being Cognitive in nature, helps the solution perform tasks that only humans are capable of doing. CDR Graph Technology's five powerful algorithms help read through these variations and complexities with utmost ease.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU