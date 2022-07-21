Intellect Design Arena launches Magic Invoice

The world's first NO TOUCH invoice processing solution powered by AI, NLP & ML

Intellect Design Arena announced the launch of Magic Invoice, the world's first NO TOUCH invoice processing solution today. The solution is powered by AI, NLP & ML. Magic Invoice is contextual and continuously learns, adapts and integrates well with existing technology ecosystems to automate end-to-end or Email2ERP invoice processing with complete ease.

To ensure complete ease, Magic Invoice helps to streamline and automate the invoice processing journey. The NO TOUCH process starts with Invoices being ingested directly from emails and accurate data capture powers the straight-through invoice processing. The verification and approval process ensures that the invoice data matches with business data points and automatically routes to the right people at different AP - Account Payable stages, scaling up the system with extreme accuracy and speed.

Businesses across the globe want to create their own invoice formats and be unique in a way that gives rise to variation and complexity. Magic Invoice's proprietary CDR Graph Technology enables businesses to reach across the globe in different layouts and languages without delay. Design Thinking principles are used to understand the patterns of an invoice. Being Cognitive in nature, helps the solution perform tasks that only humans are capable of doing. CDR Graph Technology's five powerful algorithms help read through these variations and complexities with utmost ease.

