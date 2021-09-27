IndusInd Bank partners with Vistara to launch a co-branded credit card

IndusInd Bank said that it has partnered with Vistara, India's premiere full-service airline, to launch a co-branded credit card.

Most countries have begun to re-open their borders to travelers across the globe. While some others, are planning to follow suit after more than a year of restrictions being imposed owing to the pandemic.

The 'Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer' credit card has been specially curated with unmatched benefits to fulfil the requirements of customers who prefer being 'on the go'. It provides the cardholder with a complimentary 'gold' class membership to Club Vistara (CV), the frequent flyer programme or the airline under which, they can earn points on every flight.

Cardholders can even redeem their earned CV points to avail award flights. Moreover, the card also empowers customers to travel to international destinations in a cashless manner, while also earning CV Points on their spends.

Additionally, the card offers a host of other travel and lifestyle led privileges including complimentary access to over 600 airport lounges across the globe, zero foreign currency mark-up, milestone rewards as well as dining and entertainment related benefits.

Soumitra Sen, head - consumer bank, IndusInd Bank said, "IndusInd Bank has always been a pioneer in bringing forth some of the most innovative propositions through its exclusive suite of credit cards. We are now delighted to collaborate with Vistara, to launch the 'Club Vistara lnduslnd Bank Explorer' credit card, that aims to transform the way India travels.

With the world gradually opening up, Indians and especially millennials will look to travel for both business and pleasure. They seek a solution that offers them a combination of seamless consumer experience, best-in-class rewards, as well as world class safety standards. This all new card proposition fulfils each of those requirements, thereby providing customers with a hassle-free travel experience."

IndusInd Bank caters to the needs of both consumer and corporate customers. As of 30 June 2021, the IndusInd Bank's distribution network included 2,015 branches and banking outlets and 2,870 onsite and offsite ATMS across 760 geographic locations across the country.

The bank's standalone net profit jumped 111.7% to Rs 974.95 crore on a 7.8% rise in total income to Rs 9,355.77 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

The scrip shed 0.38% to currently trade at Rs 1158.20 on the BSE.

In the past one month, the stock has gained 16.68% while the benchmark Sensex has added 7.04% during the same period.

