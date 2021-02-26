Volumes jump at Symphony Ltd counter

Symphony Ltd saw volume of 20464 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2847 shares

KSB Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, Just Dial Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 February 2021.

Symphony Ltd saw volume of 20464 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2847 shares. The stock increased 5.44% to Rs.1,133.90. Volumes stood at 5992 shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd notched up volume of 13796 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3388 shares. The stock rose 8.71% to Rs.771.00. Volumes stood at 9935 shares in the last session.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd recorded volume of 23.82 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.14% to Rs.77.95. Volumes stood at 31.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Wockhardt Ltd clocked volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43668 shares. The stock gained 3.76% to Rs.511.80. Volumes stood at 82733 shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd registered volume of 5.02 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.99% to Rs.782.80. Volumes stood at 7.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)