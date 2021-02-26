Telecom stocks spurt

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 7.61 points or 0.52% at 1461.47 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 3.34%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.45%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.73%), HFCL Ltd (up 0.34%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.13%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, OnMobile Global Ltd (down 3.65%), Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1.18%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.12%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 744.51 or 1.46% at 50294.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 197.7 points or 1.31% at 14899.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 41.77 points or 0.21% at 20263.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.01 points or 0.47% at 6769.42.

On BSE,844 shares were trading in green, 1340 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

