Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 76.07 points or 0.36% at 21257.81 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 3.3%), Alkem Laboratories Ltd (up 2.88%),Poly Medicure Ltd (up 2.02%),Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 1.7%),Lupin Ltd (up 1.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (up 1.36%), Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 1.3%), Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (up 1.26%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (up 0.91%), and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (up 0.87%).

On the other hand, Unichem Laboratories Ltd (down 2.35%), Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 2.31%), and Shilpa Medicare Ltd (down 1.87%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 744.51 or 1.46% at 50294.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 197.7 points or 1.31% at 14899.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 41.77 points or 0.21% at 20263.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.01 points or 0.47% at 6769.42.

On BSE,844 shares were trading in green, 1340 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

