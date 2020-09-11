Industrial Investment Trust standalone net profit declines 86.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.38% to Rs 2.22 crore

Net profit of Industrial Investment Trust declined 86.08% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.38% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.222.8670.72362.241.5610.321.4310.201.4210.20

