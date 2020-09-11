JUST IN
Industrial Investment Trust standalone net profit declines 86.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.38% to Rs 2.22 crore

Net profit of Industrial Investment Trust declined 86.08% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.38% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.222.86 -22 OPM %70.72362.24 -PBDT1.5610.32 -85 PBT1.4310.20 -86 NP1.4210.20 -86

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 17:15 IST

