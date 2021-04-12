Industrial Production Slides 3.57% In February On Annual Basis

-
Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation came up with the quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production and Use-Based Index for the Month of February, 2021 (BASE 2011-12=100). For the month of February 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stand at 129.4.
This marks a contraction of 3.57% compared to February 2020. The index has averaged 115.4 in April-February FY21, down 11.29% compared to comparative period in FY20.
