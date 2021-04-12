India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Hit Nearly 169000 Mark

India's daily new Covid-19 cases continue to rise. A total of1,68,912 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 83.02% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,294. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 15,276 while Delhi reported 10,774 new cases.

