Stringent Implementation Of Health And Safety Norms Better Than Partial Lockdowns According To CII CEOs Poll

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), noted in a latest update that Prime Minister's Covid Curfew and Micro Containment Strategies along with Covid Appropriate behaviour is an effective attempt to contain the spread of second wave of Covid infections. With significant scientific knowledge on the pandemic and with vaccinations programme in place, India should also focus on protecting livelihoods along with lives in its fight against the pandemic.

This was supported by an overwhelming majority (75%) of 710 CEOs polled, indicating that they expect partial lockdown measures could impact the movement of labour as well as movement of goods which would affect industrial production significantly. About 60% of the CEOs polled said that their production could be affected if there are restrictions on movement of labour during these partial lockdowns. Similarly, 56% of the CEOs expressed their concern over loss of production of upto 50% if there were restrictions on the ecosystem that supports movement of goods. The CEOs polled pertained to both manufacturing and services and 68% of the responding CEOs were from MSMEs.

While the Indian Industry is well prepared and equipped for implementation of stricter health and safety protocols as revealed by 96% of the CEOs polled, stringent implementation of safety norms was opined to be better than the option of partial lockdowns by 93% of the CEOs polled.

