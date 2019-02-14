Infibeam Avenues Ltd in demand

Avenues Ltd is quoting at Rs 34.5, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 78.65% in last one year as compared to a 1.77% spurt in and a 27.78% spurt in the IT index.

Avenues Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 34.5, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 10732.05. The Sensex is at 35862.69, down 0.48%. Avenues Ltd has dropped around 26.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has dropped around 8.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16041.65, down 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 111.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 33.75, up 3.53% on the day. is down 78.65% in last one year as compared to a 1.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.78% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 0 based on earnings ending September 18.

