Info Edge (India) announces investment of Rs 137 cr in 4B Networks

Info Edge (India) announced that its subsidiary, Allcheckdeals India (ACD) has invested an amount of about Rs 137.12 crore in 4B Networks.

4B is engaged in the business of enabling real estate developers and brokers to communicate with each other and conduct their business via the Broker Network Platform. It helps Brokers conduct site visits and provide home loan related services to their clients.

The investment would help ACD to strengthen its offering in the real estate segment by providing a new platform to real estate industry professionals to conduct their business efficiently through the majority held in 4B post this investment

