Info Edge (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, Forbes & Company Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd and City Union Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 August 2022.

Info Edge (India) Ltd tumbled 5.80% to Rs 4175 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 24033 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29614 shares in the past one month.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd lost 5.14% to Rs 70.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Forbes & Company Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 718.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52233 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75599 shares in the past one month.

Tata Elxsi Ltd corrected 4.92% to Rs 8886.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30440 shares in the past one month.

City Union Bank Ltd dropped 4.50% to Rs 179.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

