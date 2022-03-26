Info Edge (India) invests Rs 140 cr in subsidiary - Allcheckdeals India

Info Edge (India) has invested an amount of Rs 140 crore in Allcheckdeals India (ACD), wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The Company has agreed to acquire 1,40,00,000 - 0.0001% Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) having face value of Rs. 100/- each.

The Company already holds 100% stake in ACD on a fully converted and diluted basis.

ACD is engaged in the business of Brokerage services in the real estate sector in India

