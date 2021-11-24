Thermax secures an order worth Rs 830 cr for setting up FGD systems

Thermax has concluded an order of Rs. 830 crore from an Indian power private sector company to set up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems for their three units of 660 MW capacity each in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The FGD systems will be installed at their plant to cut down SOx emissions and comply with the air quality standards set for fossil fuel based power plants.

The scope of supply includes design, engineering, manufacturing, civil work, construction and commissioning of the FGD systems.

The project is slated to be completed in 36 months.

