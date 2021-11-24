Thermax secures an order worth Rs 830 cr for setting up FGD systems

Thermax has concluded an order of Rs. 830 crore from an Indian power private sector company to set up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems for their three units of 660 MW capacity each in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The FGD systems will be installed at their plant to cut down SOx emissions and comply with the air quality standards set for fossil fuel based power plants.
The scope of supply includes design, engineering, manufacturing, civil work, construction and commissioning of the FGD systems.
The project is slated to be completed in 36 months.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU