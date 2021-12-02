Capital Trust expands its branch networks

-
Opens 71 new branchesCapital Trust recently enhanced its branch network by opening 71 New branches. Out of these, 20 New branches were opened in Eastern UP; 21 in Bihar; 13 in Jharkhand; 11 in Madhya Pradesh and 6 in Punjab. With this the total branch network of the company reaches 315 branches spread across 94 districts in 10 states. All the branches are opened on Asset Light model with minimal capex. The ticket size of these loans will range from ~Rs 30,000 to Rs 1 lakh focussed towards MSME Sector.
