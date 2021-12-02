Lupin partners with TTP plc UK for Soft-mist Inhalation Technology Platform

Lupin Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin, has entered into an agreement with TTP plc (The Technology Partnership plc) to acquire. the exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Inhalation products using TTP's soft-mist inhalation technology platform.

By leveraging this technology, Lupin expects to provide healthcare professionals with alternative solutions for delivering affordable Inhaled medicines to patients across the globe.

Soft-mist inhalation (SMI) technology allows for delivery of inhalatlon drugs from a small, portable hand-held inhaler device without the use of propellants. The individual doses are delivered using a precisely engineered nozzle system to produce a slow-moving and long-sustaining aerosol cloud.

Lupin anticipates applications across respiratory care.

Lupin and TTP will jointly develop the device. Lupin will commercially manufacture the device through its network of in-house and external manufacturing locations. Lupin will also develop and manufacture formulations to be delivered through the device, obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, and commercialize the products globally.

