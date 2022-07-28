Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 368.48 points or 1.3% at 28652.36 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Mindtree Ltd (up 3.49%), D-Link India Ltd (up 3.34%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 3.15%),Aptech Ltd (up 3.02%),Persistent Systems Ltd (up 2.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 2.55%), Infibeam Avenues Ltd (up 2.38%), NELCO Ltd (up 2.25%), Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 2.09%), and L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 2%).

On the other hand, Latent View Analytics Ltd (down 2.24%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 1.94%), and Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 1.8%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 458.95 or 0.82% at 56275.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 117.15 points or 0.7% at 16758.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 99.34 points or 0.37% at 26617.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.47 points or 0.27% at 8335.01.

On BSE,1686 shares were trading in green, 897 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)