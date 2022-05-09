RIL, Mindtree, L&T Infotech, Campus Activewear in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL): On a consolidated basis, RIL reported 20.2% increase in net profit to Rs 18,021 crore on 38.64% rise in net sales to Rs 207,375 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021. Profit before tax (PBT) rose 36.8% to Rs 22,411 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

Mindtree, Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI): The boards of Mindtree and LTI at their respective meetings approved a composite scheme of amalgamation of both these independently listed IT services companies under the Larsen & Toubro Group. Upon the scheme becoming effective, all shareholders of Mindtree will be issued shares of LTI at the ratio of 73 shares of LTI for every 100 shares of Mindtree.

Campus Activewear: Shares of the company will debut on the bourses today, 9 May 2022. Issue price is Rs 292 per share.

HCL Technologies: HCL Technologies UK Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of HCL Technologies (HCL) has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Confinale AG, a Switzerland-based digital banking and wealth management consulting specialist and Avaloq Premium Implementation Partner.

Tata Power Company: Tata Power Company reported 28% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 503.11 crore on a 15.4% increase in net sales to Rs 11,959.96 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

CSB Bank: The bank reported a net profit of Rs 130.67 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 42.89 crore in Q4 FY21. Net Interest Income (NII) during the quarter increased by 10.20% to Rs 303.83 crore from Rs 275.70 crore recorded in the same period last year. Total income rose by 4% YoY to Rs 583.17 crore in Q4 FY22.

Lupin: The pharma major on Friday announced that it received approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for pregabalins and iloperidone tablets.

Avantel: The company's board approved issuing 3 bonus shares for each share held (3:1). Meanwhile, the company's consolidated net profit rose 6.68% to Rs 6.07 crore on 60.70% increase in net sales to Rs 46.70 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021. Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 18.81% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7.96 crore in Q4 March 2022.

Coromandel International: Coromandel International will acquire 45% stake in Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation (BMCC) for $19.6 million (Rs 150 crore approx.), besides a loan infusion of of $9.7 million (Rs 75 crore approx.) into BMCC for capital projects and expansion.

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI): SCI posted a 77.4% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 152.16 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 85.76 crore registered in Q4 FY21. Revenue from operations grew 50.2% to Rs 1,314.52 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 875.39 crore posted in Q4 FY21.

Greenpanel Industries: Greenpanel Industries reported 42.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.59 crore on a 20.9% rise in net sales to Rs 470.08 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Grindwell Norton: Grindwell Norton's net profit rose 11.4% to Rs 89.72 crore on a 10.3% increase in net sales to Rs 558.87 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

