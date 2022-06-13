Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 1128.5 points or 3.82% at 28410.17 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Aptech Ltd (down 7.88%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 5.72%),Mindtree Ltd (down 5.69%),Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 5.44%),Infibeam Avenues Ltd (down 5.36%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 5.27%), Mastek Ltd (down 5.26%), Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 5.14%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 5.03%), and Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (down 4.95%).

On the other hand, RPSG Ventures Ltd (up 1.74%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1616.91 or 2.98% at 52686.53.

The Nifty 50 index was down 464.9 points or 2.87% at 15736.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 746.1 points or 2.89% at 25111.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 209 points or 2.64% at 7721.49.

On BSE,615 shares were trading in green, 2787 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

