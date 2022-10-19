Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 219.82 points or 0.77% at 28317.11 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Brightcom Group Ltd (down 5.12%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 4.38%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 3.42%),Moschip Technologies Ltd (down 2.06%),Vakrangee Ltd (down 1.77%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 1.75%), Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (down 1.61%), Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 1.6%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 1.55%), and Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 1.54%).

On the other hand, D-Link India Ltd (up 6.29%), Control Print Ltd (up 2.38%), and Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd (up 1.74%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 177.19 or 0.3% at 59137.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.45 points or 0.23% at 17527.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 54.38 points or 0.19% at 28804.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.49 points or 0.15% at 8865.34.

On BSE,1755 shares were trading in green, 1611 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)