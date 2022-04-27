KPIT Tech jumps after Q4 PAT rises 13% QoQ to Rs 79 cr

KPIT Technologies surged 11.29% to Rs 578.20 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 12.66% to Rs 78.87 crore on 4.72% increase in revenues to Rs 651.76 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q3 December 2021.On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) rose 11.05% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 97.21 crore in Q4 FY22. EBITDA rose 5.58% to Rs 121.39 crore during the period under review.
EBITDA margin stood at 18.6% in Q4 FY22 as against 18.5% in Q3 FY22 and 17.2% in Q4 FY21.
On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the software development company's net profit rose 50.37% and net sales rose 20.62% in Q4 FY22.
During the quarter, Constant Currency (CC) revenue growth was 21% Y-o-Y and 5.2% Q-o-Q. In Dollar terms, revenue growth was 17% Y-o-Y and 4.1% Q-o-Q.
Total contract value (TCV) of total deals won during the quarter was $125 million.
The firm's net profit jumped 87.66% to Rs 274.23 crore on 19.48% increase in revenues to Rs 2,432.38 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021. EBITDA rose 41.43% to Rs 438.54 crore during the year.
For FY23, the company said that it expects CC revenue growth in the range of 18% to 21%. EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 18% to 19% and volume growth is expected in the range of 25%.
The board recommended final dividend of Rs 1.85 per equity share for FY 2021-22.
KPIT Technologies is a global technology company with software solutions. It enables customers to accelerate the implementation of next-generation mobility technologies. The company has development centres in Europe, the USA, Japan, China, Thailand, and India.
