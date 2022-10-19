Power shares edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 34.1 points or 0.72% at 4722.8 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, NHPC Ltd (down 3.33%), Adani Power Ltd (down 2.47%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.64%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.28%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.11%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.07%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.68%).

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (up 2.58%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.73%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.51%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 177.19 or 0.3% at 59137.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.45 points or 0.23% at 17527.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 54.38 points or 0.19% at 28804.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.49 points or 0.15% at 8865.34.

On BSE,1755 shares were trading in green, 1611 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)