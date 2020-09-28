Infosys announces latest AI-based innovations at Roland-Garros

Infosys and the French Tennis Federation, today announced the latest innovations set to hit the courts at this year's Roland-Garros, as part of the second year of the strategic technology partnership.

Leveraging Infosys' technology platform, this year's tournament will deliver a digitally enhanced experience by facilitating virtual experiences and greater access for millions of fans, better training, and analysis among players and coaches, as well as storytelling support for journalists.

Intense remote collaboration was required as a result of the ongoing pandemic, relying heavily on cloud-based services and an agile, innovative approach by both organisations.

The Roland-Garros Fan App and the Roland-Garros Players App are available to download from the respective app stores for Android and iOS devices.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)