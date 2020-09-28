TCS National Qualifier Test becomes common gateway test for corporate recruitment

TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services announced that its National Qualifier Test (NQT) will now be a common gateway test for several participating corporates for their fresher recruitment programs. This standardized test will provide candidates with access to open positions at multiple corporates, while helping corporates get an in-depth understanding of applicants' cognitive abilities, and reduce evaluation overheads.

Young professionals with up to two years of experience, as well as students from any stream, currently enrolled in pre-final/ final year of undergraduate or postgraduate programs, can apply for the test and gain an edge in a competitive job market. The test acts as a single window for job opportunities across leading organizations in IT, BFSI, manufacturing, pharma, and FMCG sectors, including TCS.

Candidates can take the test from the comfort of their homes. To ensure inclusion, candidates who do not have access to the necessary nfrastructure at home, can take the test from a TCS iON center.

The test will focus on general abilities covering verbal, numerical and reasoning abilities to arrive at the normalized NQT Score that can be presented to corporates as a demonstration of the candidate's cognitive abilities.

A subject NQT, focused on programming is also being planned, keeping in mind the huge demand for this skill in the IT industry. TCS iON intends to continuously improve the test design to provide employers with a better understanding of candidates' abilities.

The NQT will be conducted every quarter and the score will be valid for two years. The first test, which will be available for free, will be held from October 24-26. Registrations are open until October 17. Candidates can take the test multiple times to improve their scores.

For more information log on to https://learning.tcsionhub.in/hub/national-qualifier-test/

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)