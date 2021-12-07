Infosys announces strategic collaboration with Financial Times

Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with the Financial Times (FT). As the Digital Innovation Partner for the FT, Infosys will leverage digital innovation to support the latest creative and engaging data-led storytelling experiences for FT's readers, which include some of the world's most influential decision makers.
This new digital innovation collaboration brings together the FT's unparalleled expertise and insight with Infosys' domain and technology capabilities to help deliver creative and immersive journalism through digital channels. The FT, already a leader in using technology to enhance user experience, is prioritizing engaging digital techniques to bring readers closer to the stories that matter most to them.
Among the banner projects the two companies will work on together in 2022 is a climate change-related simulation. This will take inspiration from an earlier newsroom innovation that was a strong hit with readers: the Uber Game. Here readers were put in the driving seat, immersed directly into the business model of Uber.
The FT and Infosys teams will also develop a 'crossword app', digitizing one of the most loved and traditional puzzle features of the FT for its global following. The publication's crosswords have a loyal following that stretches back decades, and through this partnership it will now be available to a much wider global audience in an engaging digital format for the first time.
