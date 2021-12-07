Route Mobile launches Payment as a Service - Click2Pay

Route Mobile announced the launch of Payment as a Service - Click2Pay - an instant payment solution designed to simplify communications commerce & deliver a seamless conversational experience.

It's a 360-degree communications commerce solution which will include all business communication channels, with a flexible option to integrate payment platforms of choice. It is embedded with enhanced AI algorithms, advanced analytics, unified payment APIs that will ensure cost optimization making the payment reminder messages more informative & actionable.

Currently, the Payment as a Service is live on WhatsApp Business Platform; other communications channels will follow soon. Customers can use the UPI app of their choice which is already installed on their devices and make secure payments.

This can be used across various industries for cCommerce for D2C companies (ConversationalCommerce), premium payment, loan EMI, credit card payments, utility bills, DTH payments, medical bills, school / college fees. Enterprises do not require any additional development.

As a part of Bring your own Payments' philosophy, the payment solution is developed to adapt to the evolving needs of the customer and it connects an existing payment system with the conversational flow of the existing communication channel. It reduces the number of steps required to complete the payment and induces a positive customer experience that translates into higher conversions and retention rates for the brand.

