Route Mobile launches Payment as a Service - Click2Pay

Route Mobile announced the launch of Payment as a Service - Click2Pay - an instant payment solution designed to simplify communications commerce & deliver a seamless conversational experience.
It's a 360-degree communications commerce solution which will include all business communication channels, with a flexible option to integrate payment platforms of choice. It is embedded with enhanced AI algorithms, advanced analytics, unified payment APIs that will ensure cost optimization making the payment reminder messages more informative & actionable.
Currently, the Payment as a Service is live on WhatsApp Business Platform; other communications channels will follow soon. Customers can use the UPI app of their choice which is already installed on their devices and make secure payments.
This can be used across various industries for cCommerce for D2C companies (ConversationalCommerce), premium payment, loan EMI, credit card payments, utility bills, DTH payments, medical bills, school / college fees. Enterprises do not require any additional development.
As a part of Bring your own Payments' philosophy, the payment solution is developed to adapt to the evolving needs of the customer and it connects an existing payment system with the conversational flow of the existing communication channel. It reduces the number of steps required to complete the payment and induces a positive customer experience that translates into higher conversions and retention rates for the brand.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU