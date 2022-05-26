Infosys, Coal India, Power Finance Corporation in focus

Infosys: Infosys and Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, announced a 360 degree collaboration to elevate the security-maturity of large enterprises with mission-critical digital landscapes and to help prevent the threat of cyberattacks on their critical infrastructure.

Coal India: The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 6715 crore in Q4 March 2022 from Rs 4588.96 crore in Q4 March 2021. Total income rose to Rs 34495.71 crore from Rs 27924.57 crore.

Power Finance Corporation: The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 4295.90 crore in Q4 March 2022 from Rs 3906.05 crore in Q4 March 2021. Total income rose to Rs 18873.55 crore from Rs 18155.14 crore.

MOIL: The company's net profit rose to Rs 131.07 crore in Q4 March 2022 from Rs 116.03 crore in Q4 March 2021. Total income fell to Rs 476.07 crore from Rs 481.56 crore.

IIFL Wealth Management: The company's board of directors approved first interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 of Rs 20 per equity share and has fixed record date as 2 June 2022, for this purpose.

Torrent Pharma: The pharma company announced a bonus issue of 1:1 i.e. one equity share for each fully paid up equity share held as on record date fixed for the purpose.

