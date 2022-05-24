Maruti Suzuki, Rupa & Company, Delhivery, Venus Pipes in focus

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL): The company has agreed to acquire an equity stake of 12.09% in Sociograph Solutions Private Limited (SSPL) for about Rs 2 crore. SSPL is an artificial intelligence (AI) software company that specializes in a visual AI platform predominantly used to help enterprises improve sales experiences and improve efficiency in their business.

Marico: Marico has made a strategic investment and acquired stake in HW Wellness Solutions Private Limited, a leading Digital first brand in the healthy breakfast and snack segment under the brand name 'True Elements'. As part of the aforesaid transaction, the company has acquired 53.98% of the paid-up share capital of HW Wellness and it has accordingly become a subsidiary of the company.

Rupa & Company: Dinesh Kumar Lodha, CEO (Key Managerial Personnel) has resigned from the services of the company for personal reasons. The board of directors has accepted the said resignation and decided to relieve Dinesh Kumar of his responsibilities from 31st May 2022.

Delhivery: Shares of logistics major Delhivery will debut on the bourses today. The issue price was fixed at Rs 487 per share.

Venus Pipes & Tubes: Shares of the company will be making its debut today. The issue price was fixed at Rs 326 per share.

Ramco Cements: On a consolidated basis, Ramco Cements' net profit fell 45% to Rs 118.57 crore on 5% increase in total income to Rs 1,722.68 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

