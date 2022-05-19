ITC, Adani Enterprises, Pidilite Industries in focus

ITC: ITC reported 11.8% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 4191 crore on 15.7% rise in gross revenue to Rs 16227 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises has incorporated a WOS namely, Adani Health Ventures Limited (AHVL), to carry on the business of healthcare related activities including, inter alia, setting up, running, administrating medical and diagnostic facilities, health aids, health tech based facilities, research centers and to do all other allied and incidental activities in this regard.

Pidilite Industries: The company reported 17% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 254 crore on 12% rise in net sales to Rs 2498 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

IDBI Bank: The bank said that it has offloaded 6,23,23,800 fully paid-up equity shares constituting 19.18% stake in Asset Reconstruction Company (India) (ARCIL) to Avenue India Resurgence Pte Ltd.

LIC Housing Finance: The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 1118.64 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to net profit of Rs 398.92 crore in Q4 FY21. Total income rose to Rs 5308.59 crore from 4964.37 crore.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes: The board considered and recommended a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. one new bonus equity share for every two held. Record date is fixed as 1 July 2022.

