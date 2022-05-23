Power Grid, NTPC, Shree Cement in focus

Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-run company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 4,156.44 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to net profit of Rs 3,526.23 crore in Q4 FY21. Total income rose to Rs 11,067.94 crore from Rs 10,816.33 crore.

NTPC: NTPC reported an 11.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,199.5 crore on a 23.2% rise in net sales to Rs 37,085.07 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shree Cement: The cement maker reported a 17.7% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 657.24 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 798.43 crore posted in Q4 FY21. Consolidated net revenue from operations grew 3.1% year on year to Rs 4364.24 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022.

Pfizer: Pfizer reported a 25.1% rise in net profit to Rs 125.79 crore on a 2.8% increase in net sales to Rs 549.66 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

JK Tyre: The tyre maker posted a 78.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.65 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 182.48 crore posted in Q4 FY21. Consolidated net sales grew 13.1% to Rs 3,311.83 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 from Rs 2,927.28 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sobha: Sobha reported 39.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 25 crore on a 32.1% increase in net sales to Rs 731.30 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Metro Brands: The shoe maker posted a 59.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.79 crore on a 26.3% rise in net sales to Rs 403.16 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

One 97 Communications (Paytm): The company reported a consolidated net loss to Rs 763 crore in Q4 March 2022, higher than net loss of Rs 441.80 crore in Q4 March 2021. Its consolidated revenue from operations grew 89% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,540.90 crore in the quarter under review compared with Rs 815.30 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: Narayana Hrudayalaya's consolidated net profit rose 1.3% to Rs 69 crore on a 12.3% increase in total operating income to Rs 940.7 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Rossari Biotech: Rossari Biotech reported 8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.1 crore as revenues jumped 101% to Rs 438.9 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Glenmark Pharma: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued Form 483 with five observations after an inspection at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' formulation manufacturing facility based out of Goa in India between 12 May 2022 and 20 May 2022.

